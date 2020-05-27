'Do not go to school tomorrow': five KZN unions tell teachers

Five teachers' unions in KwaZulu-Natal have advised teachers not to report to schools on Thursday due to lack of readiness under the Covid-19 protocols.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), the National Teachers' Union, the South African Teachers' Union (SAOU) and the Professional Educators' Union (PEU) issued a joint statement at the eleventh hour on Wednesday afternoon ahead of hundreds of teachers returning to school.

“We advise our members in the province not to report to schools on May 28 because schools are not ready to receive them under the Covid-19 protocols. We must be consistent, education in this province will commence when all schools are ready to receive learners and teachers safely,” the unions said.

“We call on the employer to work closely with us as unions so that we devise a comprehensive plan together — an exercise that will require two to three weeks of uninterrupted work. This critical time cannot afford deficit in leadership of all parties involved in education delivery. As unions we shall continue to provide leadership for our members and the public.”