Eastern Cape police fork out R62.8m in civil claims

Nearly R63m — that is the amount paid out by the Eastern Cape SAPS in the first 10 months of the 2019/2020 financial year for a variety of civil claims ranging from wrongful arrest and detention to assault, defamation and damage to property.



The figure of R62.8m is R17m more than the previous financial year, according to DA MPL Bobby Stevenson...

