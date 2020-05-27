'Church isn't essential' - Mzansi fears Covid-19 could spread after the lifting of religious gatherings ban
“Church is not an essential service”.
This is the view shared by thousands who are conveying their frustration on social media, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that places of worship will be open from next week.
Churches have not been allowed to operate under the lockdown's ban on social gatherings, but from June 1, churches, synagogues, mosques and other recognised places of worship will be allowed to hold services with a limit of 50 people or less in attendance.
This and other protocols will have to be followed, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Many have questioned how churches will implement the regulations of the lockdown to minimise possible spread of Covid-19, while others have called for salons and restaurants to also open under level 3.
Here are some of the opinions shared on social media:
If people can work from home, why can't religious people pray from home#ChurchIsNotEssential— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) May 27, 2020
Some Church leaders are greedy self-centred individuals, who don't care about the well bieng of their church members and that of South Africans at large. Churh is responsible for the spread of Coronavirus in Free State and the Eastern Cape #ChurchIsNotEssential— Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) May 27, 2020
#ChurchIsNotEssential As much as I'm a believer in Christ.. Christ lives in Me, not at the church.. What is it you do at church that you'll fail to do in your house? You don't need to go to church to pray nor worship God.. STAY HOME AND DRINK YOUR WINE!! pic.twitter.com/4SDem0uAk8— Lerato Morajane🐏 (@BushyBrows6) May 27, 2020
If we can drink at home then lets also pray at home#ChurchIsNotEssential pic.twitter.com/R45m4YitJG— Kayrol🍍 (@kayrol__) May 27, 2020
Wellcome to South Africa where the "president" thinks opening of church is more important than opening of small businesses like salons, restaurants, cinema's, I mean what kind of prayers will people pray at church that they cannot pray at their homes???? #ChurchIsNotEssential pic.twitter.com/JcEUKmgfje— 🌺Kim's mom 🌼 (@She1laSm1th) May 27, 2020
If you cannot access God through your heart, you are wasting your time going to church in the first place. God and the holy spirit lives in our hearts and not at church #Church #ChurchIsNotEssential #powerbreakfast— Duduzile 💕💖 (@SothoDudu) May 27, 2020
I remember the president's speech about how a church in Bloemfontein made it one of the hotspots of Covid in the country... Then jiki jiki se di bulwa #ChurchIsNotEssential pic.twitter.com/N7CtbbVGeh— Satyromaniac P. (@princeSNP_again) May 27, 2020