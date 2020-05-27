MBDA operated Science Centre innovates to support the fight against Covid-19

To fight the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre (NMBSTC) operated by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) produced hand sanitisers, face masks and hand lotions with antibacterial as well as antiviral properties.

The NMBSTC hosted IM Africa Foundation, in partnership with FOI Science and the MBDA from May 7 to 13. The project produced over 2,000 bottles of hand sanitisers, 1,000 masks and antibacterial/antiviral lotion.

“We understand the socioeconomic challenges posed by Covid-19; hence we have prioritised employing 15 unemployed members of the community, ” NMBSTC manager Singathwa Kuli said.

“The objective of the programme is to empower these 15 individuals through skills development that will provide sustenance for them and their respective communities during the pandemic.”

The hand sanitisers will be distributed to local organisations, SMMEs, NGOs, the MBDA and reopened schools. NMBSTC strategic objectives provide educational support programmes to teachers and learners, which also include identifying and nurturing poorly resourced schools in the region.

“The NMBSTC is well prepared to assist the department of basic education with their curriculum catch up strategy in ensuring that learners, more especially grade 12s, are well equipped for further study as schools reopen on June 1”, Kuli said.

“The science centre’s role in assisting learners to acquire basic knowledge of science through developed learning programmes, including education, training and skills development, is deeply needed during the pandemic.”

The science centre’s practicals will be administered at the schools and/or at the centre upon request from the schools and/or education department when the curriculum catch-up strategy has been publicised. Recorded media will also be made available to schools via NMBSTC social platforms.

This article was supplied by and paid for by MBDA.