Pupils unwilling to return to school next week, principals say

While the department of education is adamant all schools will reopen on Monday — with each one given R7,500 to employ three people to sanitise the schools inside and out, and monitor social distancing for the next few months — township and northern areas schools in Nelson Mandela Bay say they are not nearly ready to start.

The schools cited issues ranging from social distancing, lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers to unwillingness by pupils to return.

A staggered approach to the reopening of schools after a more than two-month closure starts with the return of grade 7 and 12 pupils next week.

However, principals have been told that pupils and staff do not have to return to school if the department is unable to supply the necessary safety equipment.

This is according to a circular sent to principals on Saturday by education department superintendent-general Themba Kojana.

“Principals [and staff] shall only be expected to report to schools once this personal protective equipment (PPE), or the minimum requirement, has been received,” it says.

It states that schools can expect a 500ml bottle of hand sanitiser for every teacher, two visors per teacher, two cloth masks for everyone working at the school, two thermometers, one box of disposable aprons, cleaning materials and a box of disposable gloves.

Education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the department planned to employ more support staff to assist with the reopening of schools.

“The department is recruiting local unemployed people who will assist in the cleaning of schools every day,” he said.

“They will be trained on how to do screening when pupils and teachers enter but, more importantly, they will be helping the school in implementing social distancing, which [is] the major concern of parents.”

Pulumani said three people, earning a stipend of R2,500 each, would be employed at every school.

The delivery of PPE and other items would be done by this Thursday.