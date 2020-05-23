News

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation at 7pm on Sunday about the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

The address follows recent meetings of cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, to consider the prospects for the country’s progression from level 4 to level 3 of the national lockdown.

Ramaphosa has held various consultative meetings with the business, labour and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council, leaders of political parties, traditional leaders, the leadership of interfaith communities,  the South African Council of Churches, and the tourism industry.

The presidency said in a statement that the address would be broadcast live on television, radio and be streamed live online.

