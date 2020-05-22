Post Office to pay man damages for injuries

Nearly eight years after he fell into an uncovered drain and broke his leg in two places, a Port Elizabeth man has won a civil case against the South African Post Office for its negligence in not ensuring safety precautions were met.



This week the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled that Deon Viviers, 59, be compensated for the injuries he suffered when he fell into an open drain servicing a building leased out by the post office in Swartkops...

