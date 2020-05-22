Kings players ignore off-field drama, focus on resumption
Despite controversy and drama swirling in the boardroom, the Isuzu Southern Kings rugby players are staying focused on the possibility of getting game time in a mooted SA Derby League later in 2020.
That is the word from Kings interim coach Robbi Kempson, who says they are ready to come out swinging after a long Covid-19 layoff...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.