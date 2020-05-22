Kings players ignore off-field drama, focus on resumption

Despite controversy and drama swirling in the boardroom, the Isuzu Southern Kings rugby players are staying focused on the possibility of getting game time in a mooted SA Derby League later in 2020.



That is the word from Kings interim coach Robbi Kempson, who says they are ready to come out swinging after a long Covid-19 layoff...

