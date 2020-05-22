Nelson Mandela Bay now has 775 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 has infected 775 people in Nelson Mandela Bay and of that figure 287 have recovered and 13 have died, according to the municipality’s latest records, which were released on Friday afternoon.

The hotspots are Motherwell with 110 cases, KwaDwesi with 67 cases and Zwide with 63 cases.

Kwazakhele has also been hit hard, with 59 infections, Walmer has 35 and New Brighton has 32.

Sardinia Bay on the southern rim of the metro has two infections, KwaNobuhle in the west has 14 and Ikamvelihle in the north has six.

In the Port Elizabeth suburbs, there have been two recorded infections in Summerstrand and one in Linkside.

The municipality said areas in Nelson Mandela Bay that were affected included:

Motherwell — 110

KwaDwesi — 67

Zwide — 63

Kwazakhele — 59

Walmer — 35

New Brighton — 32

Algoa Park — 23

Joe Slovo — 21

Lorraine — 16

Gelvandale — 16

Booysen Park — 16

Bethelsdorp — 14

KwaNobuhle — 14

KwaMagxaki — 12

Missionvale — 11

Soweto-on-Sea — 9

Despatch — 9

Kwanoxolo — 8

SANDF Forest Hill base — 7

West End — 7

Bloemendal — 7

Veeplaas — 7

Bluewater Bay — 7

Wells Estate — 7

Ikamvelihle — 6

Chatty — 6

Govan Mbeki — 6

Westering — 5

Korsten — 5

Jacksonville — 5

Kamma Park — 4

Sherwood — 4

Newton Park — 4

North End — 4

Kleinskool — 4

Helenvale — 4

Cotswold — 3

Schauderville — 3

Framesby — 3

Kabega — 3

Rowallan Park — 3

Malabar — 3

Central — 3

Ben Kamma — 2

Charlo — 2

Salt Lake — 2

Sanctor — 2

Heath Park — 2

Arcadia — 2

Summerstrand — 2

Forest Hill — 1

Linkside — 1

Greenshields Park — 1

Lovemore Heights — 1

Fairview — 1

Kamma Heights — 1

Beverley Grove — 1

Theescombe — 1

Kensington — 1

Fernglen — 1

Hunter’s Retreat — 1

Bridgemead — 1

Sydenham — 1

Springdale — 1

Windvogel — 1

Hillside — 1

Aspen Heights — 1

Daleview — 1

Unknown location — 59.