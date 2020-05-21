East Cape transport MEC demands R250,000 for ‘defamatory’ tweet
A retraction, an unconditional apology and R250,000 in cash — that is what Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe wants following allegations made about her on social media.
She says she never benefited from an alleged dodgy deal in which a bed-and-breakfast in Cala, a predominantly rural village in the Eastern Cape, landed a lucrative contract to become an official quarantine site for Covid-19. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.