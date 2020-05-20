Neighbours’ plight sparks food drive

When New Brighton resident Mike Bukani witnessed his neighbours’ daily struggle to put food on the table, he knew he could not sit just back.

A determined Bukani quickly got to work and organised a food drive. On Wednesday, he surprised 400 families with food packages.

Bukani said the national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus had affected the ability of many families to fulfil the most basic of human needs, including filling hungry tummies.

He said New Brighton was no exception and it was riddled with unemployment and poverty, with the plight of residents just too glaring to ignore.

“There is average poverty and then there are families in extreme poverty and that really touched and revived the spirit of ubuntu in me to wake up and do something for my people.

“So I then collaborated with the Thembi Losi Foundation to look for any donor who might be able to assist,” he said.

He said their joint efforts yielded good results, with Chris Christodoulou, a SPAR owner in Gauteng, having answered his plea for help.

Bukani said because of the distance, Christodoulou had liaised with Despatch SuperSPAR owner Paul Barnes, who leapt in to help.