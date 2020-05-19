Education organisations demand greater transparency before pupils’ return

PREMIUM

Inconsistent and contradictory information from the department of basic education has led to confusion and anxiety around the reopening of schools, and now is the time for transparency.



This is according to Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre and Section27, which said in a joint statement that everything from school nutrition programmes to children with special needs to the scientific evidence the department had used in its decision-making processes around the reopening had to be made public on the department’s website...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.