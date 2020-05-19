Are schools ready?

Teacher unions and SGB association want clear plan for phased reopening

While the Eastern Cape department of education says schools in the province are ready to open come June 1, not everyone is on board.



With all eyes on basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday on how the department plans to start reopening schools, unionists are adamant lots of work still has to be done. ..

