Are schools ready?
Teacher unions and SGB association want clear plan for phased reopening
While the Eastern Cape department of education says schools in the province are ready to open come June 1, not everyone is on board.
With all eyes on basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday on how the department plans to start reopening schools, unionists are adamant lots of work still has to be done. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.