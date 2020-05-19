Covid-19 silences vibrant Vilakazi Street

Vilakazi Street in Soweto resembles some sort of a ghost town these days. The usually bustling neighbourhood and the gateway to tourism in the township is eerily silent.

At the beginning of the street, the Soweto Gin Studio is still closed with no sign of opening soon.

A few meters away, Sakhumzi Maqubela, the owner of famous Sakhumzi Restaurant, is staring at empty benches and tables outside, something he says he struggles to come to terms with.

A security guard has kept a watchful eye on the property for more than a month now since the lockdown began.

Across the road from Sakhumzi, Vuyo's restaurant has also been closed with no patrons on the balcony for nearly two months.

The dancers who usually line the streets to entertain tourists are also missing in action.

This is the reality of the impact of Covid-19 to many small businesses across the land.

But on Vilakazi Street, it is even more evident because many businesses here are depended on movement of the people, the party vibe and socialising.

Yet, even after the government relaxed regulations to allow food to be prepared and delivered to customers instead of walk-ins, in Soweto it is still a complete lockdown. There are no signs of Uber Eats vehicles and delivery motorbikes leaving Vilakazi Street to the neighbourhood.