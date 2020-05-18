We got what we could out of lockdown, it’s time to move on, Mkhize says
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says his department has got the most out of the lockdown and that the current risk-adjusted strategy is about buying time for South Africans to adjust to the new normal.
“In reality, from the health perspective we have actually got the maximum benefit from the lockdown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.