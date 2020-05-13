Thousands of tanks of water delivered to EC communities

A huge delivery of 5,284 water tanks will provide relief to Eastern Cape communities amid the ongoing drought which has ravaged the region.

With the need for safe water spiking during the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent national lockdown the tanks — which are rain water tanks initially earmarked as drought relief material — have been provided by the provincial government, with the help of Amatola Water, for affected communities.

Nosisa Sogayise from the Amatola Water Board said most of the tanks installed were filled by water tankers dispatched to the areas for the purpose.

Sogayise said the levels in the tanks were difficult to monitor, and urged communities to inform their respective municipalities if the water runs out.

A statement from the office of the Eastern Cape premier, Oscar Mabuyane, says 3,972 tanks (75%) have been already been installed.

The installations in provincial municipalities are as follows: 100% completed in Joe Gqabi, 80% in both the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, 68,5% in Alfred Nzo District Municipality with 67,1% in Amathole and 65,2% in the OR Tambo district municipalities.

A further 400 rain water tanks were provided by donors Al-Imdaad Foundation and Santam, as well as the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department.

In addition the provincial government has completed drilling seven boreholes, funded by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency, with water testing now under way.

A further 320 boreholes are being drilled across the province and are expected to be completed during June 2020.

A total of R1,5m has been reprioritised from the Municipal Infrastructure Grant for the provision of hygiene packs, boreholes, sewerage treatment, household sanitation, water supply as well as water and waste water treatment.