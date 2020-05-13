eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies of Covid-19
Lungile Tom, who worked for eNCA at the company’s Cape Town office as one of its camera operators, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.
eMedia Investments said Tom was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, with Covid-19 symptoms.
“He was tested and admitted to intensive care. Lungile’s test results confirmed that he had Covid-19, and he passed away in hospital this morning, Wednesday May 13,” the company said.
eMedia COO Antonio Lee said Tom joined eNCA in December 2013 as an ENG camera operator. Before this, he worked at CNBC Africa.
“Lungile was known for his larger than life personality and his dedication to his craft. His buoyant laughter will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, Nandipha, and his children,” Lee said.
The company said in adherence to government regulations, it has disinfected and closed the affected floor. The company has also instituted a tracing and tracking process.
Lee said employees who had had contact with Tom had been advised to stay at home.
They will be tested and go into self-isolation.