JUST IN | East Cape now has third highest number of Covid-19 cases

The Eastern Cape has overtaken KwaZulu-Natal and now has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in SA.

Releasing the latest figures on Tuesday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize indicated that the Eastern Cape now had 1,504 cases — up 148 from Monday.

The number of cases nationally stands at 11,350.

About half the confirmed cases — 6,105 — have been recorded in the Western Cape. Gauteng has the second most confirmed cases at 2,014.

The ministry has not provided an update on the number of recoveries.