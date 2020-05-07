King William's Town traffic officer and security guard fear they gave Covid-19 to hundreds

A King William’s Town traffic official and a security guard working in the town’s Sassa offices, both of whom tested positive for Covid-19 this week, are worried they may have passed the virus on to “hundreds of others” during the course of their duties.

The traffic official and guard are close relatives of grandmother Ntomboxolo Mfana, who died of Covid-19 related complications last week.

The pair, who are quarantined at home, asked to remain anonymous to protect the identities of their children.

Sassa Eastern Cape spokesperson Luzuko Qina said employees who had been in contact with the security guard were tested on Monday and had been isolated while awaiting results.

Qina said the King William’s Town office remained closed.

“However all offices are being fumigated and sanitised in preparation for opening on Monday ... in line with the directive of the minister of public service. This includes rearranging the office to comply with the set standards,” Qina said.