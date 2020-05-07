Four arrested for smuggling food parcels worth R1m to illegal miners

Four people, including a supervisor at a security company, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling food parcels and mining equipment to illegal miners in Bekkersdal, on the West Rand.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said security guards were patrolling the area on Tuesday evening when they noticed a suspicious white bakkie at an isolated ventilation site of the mine.

“As the guards were approaching the bakkie, four of the suspects jumped out and ran on foot. The driver also sped off and security guards gave chase until the suspect was intercepted,” said Masondo.

Equipment including a grinder, a welding machine and electric cords were found in the bakkie.