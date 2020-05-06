Five new Covid-19 deaths takes SA toll past 150, confirmed cases at 7,808

There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country's Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.

The number of recoveries was 3,153 - with the Western Cape and Gauteng both passing 1,000 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown of cases on Wednesday was provided as:

Western Cape - 3,760;

Gauteng - 1,720;

KZN - 1,189;

Eastern Cape - 849;

Free State - 130;

Mpumalanga - 57;

Limpopo - 40;

North West - 37; and

Northern Cape - 26.

The number of deaths and recoveries were recorded as: