Court in Soweto closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

By Ernest Mabuza - 05 May 2020
All staff members who had contact with the person are self-isolating and will be tested on Tuesday.
The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto will be closed on Monday to be disinfected after a person working at the court tested positive for Covid-19.

The justice department said all staff members who had contact with the person were self-isolating and the screening of all those staff members will take place on Tuesday.

The department said it will, after completion of the decontamination and disinfection process, make an assessment and it is envisaged the court will reopen on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said it was likely services to communities served by the court will be affected.

He said alternative arrangements have been made to minimise potential disruptions, with existing cases diverted to surrounding magistrate's courts such as Lenasia, Meadowlands and Kliptown.

