Parents of kids with illnesses worried

Parents of pupils with chronic illnesses are concerned that minister of basic education Angie Motshekga left their children in the dark.

Last week, Motshekga announced that the department was working towards the re-opening of schools, starting with grades 7s and 12s next month.

Motshekga said they had been advised to adopt a phased approach in the reopening of schools, uppermost in their planning is the health and safety of the school communities, particularly learners and teachers.

Motshekga only mentioned that the department was mindful of the needs of learners with disabilities and was working with provinces to ensure that special schools were adequately provided for in all the plans they had put together.