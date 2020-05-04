News

Surfer, 63, fined in Port Elizabeth for breaking rules

By Kathryn Kimberley - 04 May 2020
A 63-year-old man is set to pay a R2,000 fine for contravening the Disaster Management Act for surfing at Pollok Beach on Sunday morning
Image: WERNER HILLS

A 63-year-old surfer was arrested and issued with a R2,000 fine at the weekend for contravening the Disaster Management Act during the coronavirus crisis.

According to police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, members of the metro police were patrolling the Summerstrand beachfront at about 7.30am on Sunday when they noticed the surfer catching the waves at Pollok Beach.

“He was warned to get out of the water and when he came to the shore, he was arrested in terms of the Disaster Management Act for failing to confine himself to his residence,” Naidoo said.

The man was issued with a R2,000 fine and accordingly released.

