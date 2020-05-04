'Moving to level 4 was a huge mistake': Twitter weighs in on lockdown behaviour

The behaviour of some South Africans during level 4 lockdown has been slammed in online platforms by many people.

Over the weekend, the hard lockdown eased into level 4 and saw joggers, cyclists and dog walkers flocking to popular spots in Cape Town and Durban.

Under level 4, among other restrictions that have been lifted, people are allowed to exercise between 6am and 9am within a 5km radius from their homes.

In Cape Town, runners and cyclists flocked to the popular Sea Point Promenade and other areas.