'Moving to level 4 was a huge mistake': Twitter weighs in on lockdown behaviour
The behaviour of some South Africans during level 4 lockdown has been slammed in online platforms by many people.
Over the weekend, the hard lockdown eased into level 4 and saw joggers, cyclists and dog walkers flocking to popular spots in Cape Town and Durban.
Under level 4, among other restrictions that have been lifted, people are allowed to exercise between 6am and 9am within a 5km radius from their homes.
In Cape Town, runners and cyclists flocked to the popular Sea Point Promenade and other areas.
Sea Point Promenade this morning and I’m sorry, but this is not okay. All it takes is for someone to brush your arm pic.twitter.com/wueisY6AT7— Logan (@Logan5tone) May 1, 2020
Durban experienced similar crowds as runners and walkers flocked to the beachfront.
Runners, joggers and cyclists exercised their freedom to be out and about between 6am and 9am on Durban’s promenade on Friday morning @TimesLIVE #Covid19SA #lockdown #level4 pic.twitter.com/KGSQAEI55f— Yasantha Naidoo (@yasantha) May 1, 2020
A petition demanding that the exercise restrictions during level 4 lockdown should be revised has garnered more than 75,000 signatures.
The main argument is that government should let people exercise throughout the day, instead of ll at once.
“To further promote social distancing, it is better to allow people to exercise over the course of the day and not try to cram everyone into what is effectively a two-hour window of sunlight.”
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say on social media.
When we start losing thousands of lives are we going to call it an “accident” or an act of God?— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) May 3, 2020
Can the SA govt HONESTLY answer 2 simple questions:
1.Who won the day,people(batho pele) or profit?
2.Does South Africa look like a country which is still on a Covid19 lockdown?👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/9CyGPOGuxU
Moving to level 4 was a massive mistake. People aren’t even going to get essentials anymore. They’re just hanging out. It’s a mess.— Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) May 2, 2020
The video from Cape Town. It’s only day 1 of Level 4 lockdown but they are jogging in groups. People everywhere 😔. Jah neh— Wisani Chauke,MD (@magembi) May 1, 2020
I don’t understand people of the Republic of Cape Town. Look at this. That time Cape Town has the most infections and most fatalities in the country. Of the 297 cases reported nationally yesterday, the Western Cape alone contributed 207. But look. 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/RLL5BNdHAq— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 1, 2020
And people in the townships were mocked as unruly for congregating for basic needs. 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/d3yapXQPpI— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 1, 2020
Beaches and parks are still closed in level 4! What friggen dont you understand?? JOGGING OR CYCLING WITHIN 5km from your house. Dont srive to the beaches!!! FPS https://t.co/OcAfqK6mTp— Rucarldo Oosthuizen (@rucarldotw) May 1, 2020
Just realised that driving around with a window down and mask on the chin is an extreme sport in Level 4 with everyone "jogging" and ISHT...— Thabang Mazibu (@ThabangMazibu) May 1, 2020
I CALL FOR REINSTATEMENT OF LEVEL 5... #Covid_19 #Capeprivilege pic.twitter.com/cfTk6vURaP