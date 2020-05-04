News

'Moving to level 4 was a huge mistake': Twitter weighs in on lockdown behaviour

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 04 May 2020
Under the level 4 coronavirus lockdown rules South Africans are allowed to exercise and walk dogs, but not too far away from home.
Under the level 4 coronavirus lockdown rules South Africans are allowed to exercise and walk dogs, but not too far away from home.
Image: soloway/123rf.com

The behaviour of some South Africans during level 4 lockdown has been slammed in online platforms by many people.

Over the weekend, the hard lockdown eased into level 4 and saw joggers, cyclists and dog walkers flocking to popular spots in Cape Town and Durban.

Under level 4, among other restrictions that have been lifted, people are allowed to exercise between 6am and 9am within a 5km radius from their homes.

In Cape Town, runners and cyclists flocked to the popular Sea Point Promenade and other areas.

Durban experienced similar crowds as runners and walkers flocked to the beachfront.

A petition demanding that the exercise restrictions during level 4 lockdown should be revised has garnered more than 75,000 signatures.

The main argument is that government should let people exercise throughout the day, instead of ll at once.

“To further promote social distancing, it is better to allow people to exercise over the course of the day and not try to cram everyone into what is effectively a two-hour window of sunlight.”

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say on social media.

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
WATCH: How will Covid-19 pandemic affect private equity industry?

Most Read

X