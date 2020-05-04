News

More than 800 arrested in KZN for breaching lockdown laws

By ORRIN SINGH - 04 May 2020
Police stop motorists outside Durban on Monday morning as people return to work under level 4 of lockdown.
Police stop motorists outside Durban on Monday morning as people return to work under level 4 of lockdown.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

At least 826 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday when the country downgraded to level 4 of lockdown.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala revealed this during a briefing at a roadblock on the N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday.

Zikalala said the province would continue to make arrests of those found flouting regulations.

“The fact that we have progressed to level 4 does not mean that regulations are no longer applying.”

He said the majority of arrests had been made during roadblocks and said the government would up enforcement in townships.

Zikalala and his entourage will proceed to Pinetown, west of Durban, to ensure that businesses in the area are complying with level 4 lockdown regulations.

Latest Videos

WATCH: How will Covid-19 pandemic affect private equity industry?
Port Elizabeth Motion Court 28 April 2020

Most Read

X