LEARNING CURVE | Tupperware business team leader seeks to change lives

With a vision to use its business opportunities and products to make an impact in the world, Tupperware Brands spoke the same language as Port Elizabeth-born Dakhile Ndudane, 51.

The Tupperware business team leader seeks to change the lives of the people she meets and introduces to the brand, one person at a time.

Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?

I started Tupperware Business while I was still working at the South African Post Office

I started my business on a small scale, to make ends meet and then it became money to pay for my children’s school fees.

What is your core service?

I sell Tupperware products and also give opportunity to others to join the business through recruiting.

What makes your business unique?

It has no minimum entry requirement. Anyone can start their own business, no capital needed just a willingness to a better life.

If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?

Just connect with your family and friends, this business is people orientated. Our first connection is FRANC (Friend, Relatives, Acquaintance/Anybody, Neighbours, Community /Church).

What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?

Confidence and product knowledge is an inhibitor so we give confidence training, product training and demonstration.

Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?

Deciding to start a business is a big step, do not reverse or give up because of challenges. Understand that your business will not grow from R1 to thousands over night.

Be patient when planning, be accountable for every move you take. It’s your business, you’re the mirror of your success

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?

Safety in the streets as we do awareness in the streets.

Because it’s an informal business, whoever you introduce to the business has the freedom to leave your team anytime, there are no contracts.

On sales we depend on customers, when they do not have good cash flow it means less sales for us.

How do you measure or define success in your business?

The growth of my team members is the growth of my business. I use Tupperware Career path to measure success.

What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?

Training the workforce, being consistent, no short cuts, building good relationship with my team.

What kind of advertising do you do?

I use social media, sometimes newspapers classified section for small adverts.

What is your company’s vision?

Changing lives, one person at a time.

What is your target market?

Everyone, I recruit every warm body to join my business and I sell to everyone.

What have some of your highlights been in running your business?

Seeing people’s lives change for the better, from not affording to have bread every day to sending their children to good schools.

How important is social media and an online presence for your business?

It is the best platform.

How many people do you employ?

None. Tupperware is the multi-level marketing business which connects you to many strangers that become part of your family.

Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?

I want to be able cover my region by making sure I have demonstrators in every street and I have managers in all areas.

How did you acquire funding for the business?

I started my business with R2,000. You do not need funding to start this business but you need people who want your product or business opportunity.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?

Everyone has something to offer, by helping others I’m also growing my business.

What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like PE?

My business is not confined in PE, I cover a big area outside PE and outside the Eastern Cape.

Driving long distance and being away from home exhausts me but connecting with new people adds value to what I do.

What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?

Being able to stick to your plan, not changing your decision.

Encourage and motivate your team and yourself.

Being able and willing to work with others.

What do you wish people knew about your industry?

Our product is lifetime guarantee on quality standards.

All our products are BPA free.

We offer business opportunity to everyone who is looking to improve their income.

No education qualification is needed.