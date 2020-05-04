Cigarette ban a collective decision - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained that the decision to extend the ban of cigarette sales under the level 4 lockdown regulations was a collective decision of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) following public consultation.

“There has been much public comment on government’s decision to extend the prohibition on the sale of tobacco products into level 4. A decision like this is bound to be controversial, but it is wrong to suggest there are ministers or a president doing and saying whatever they want on this matter,” he said on Monday.

Writing in his weekly column, Ramaphosa said when he announced that cigarette sales would be permitted during level 4, the announcement was based on the view of the national coronavirus command council which was contained in the draft framework that was published for consultation.

“After careful consideration and discussion, the NCCC reconsidered its position on tobacco. As a result, the regulations ratified by cabinet and announced by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on April 29 extended the prohibition.

“This was a collective decision and the public statements by both myself and the minister were done on behalf of, and mandated by, the collective I lead,” he said.

“Every regulation we have put in place has been carefully considered. Along the way there has been consultation with medical experts, various constituencies and different industries. We have been guided by international bodies and the experience of other countries,” said Ramaphosa.