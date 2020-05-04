WATCH | Front-line doctors compile 'Hey Jude' video to inspire South Africa

It started with a simple WhatsApp message calling for doctors to participate in a motivational music video to reassure South Africans in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few days later, the video featuring 27 doctors from around the country lip-syncing lyrics to the familiar melody has gone viral, with more than 20,000 views.

A week ago, Durban doctor Naseeba Kathrada sent out a WhatsApp message to colleagues around the country.

“I’ve been working on a few volunteer initiatives and after seven weeks of lockdown - so much uncertainty still and the price gouging of personal protective gear (PPE), constantly changing protocols and social media bombardment of doom and gloom - I wanted to do something uplifting ... something that would give hope to the doctors feeling the same as me and the public,” she told TimesLIVE on Monday.