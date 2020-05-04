ANC councillor arrested for allegedly selling fake permits

An ANC councillor from Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly selling and issuing fake permits for people to cross provinces.

Cybert Kabelo Ramodisha, 36, appeared at the Giyani magistrate's court on Monday. He was arrested on Friday at Makgakgapaji village after a tip-off from community members.

It is alleged that he was charging between R250 and R800 for the permits.

"The informer got the permit for R100 after he made an agreement that he would pay the remaining amount of R100," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.