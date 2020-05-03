Amatola Water Board under administration
The Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, described as “dysfunctional”, has been placed under legal administration amid allegations of irregular expenditure.
The decision comes as CEO Vuyo Zitumane was placed on precautionary suspension last week after a probe into the R230m funding given to the water board for a sand abstraction project, which is a method of drawing water from sandy rivers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.