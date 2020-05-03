Amatola Water Board under administration

The Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, described as “dysfunctional”, has been placed under legal administration amid allegations of irregular expenditure.



The decision comes as CEO Vuyo Zitumane was placed on precautionary suspension last week after a probe into the R230m funding given to the water board for a sand abstraction project, which is a method of drawing water from sandy rivers...

