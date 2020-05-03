WATCH | Siya Kolisi proud to be a ‘knitwit’

If learning to knit is what it takes to look after the poor during the Covid-19 outbreak, then that is exactly what Bok captain Siya Kolisi is willing to do.

Proving once again that no task is too big — or too small — for the 1.8m tall flanker with a heart of gold, he was back in the Bay at the weekend, his place of birth, to hand out about 600 food parcels to the less fortunate.

This was the second relief effort for the Kolisi Foundation’s Each One Feed One Campaign since the start of the lockdown, along with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Imbumba Foundation and Ubuntu Pathways.