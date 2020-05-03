WATCH | Siya Kolisi proud to be a ‘knitwit’
If learning to knit is what it takes to look after the poor during the Covid-19 outbreak, then that is exactly what Bok captain Siya Kolisi is willing to do.
Proving once again that no task is too big — or too small — for the 1.8m tall flanker with a heart of gold, he was back in the Bay at the weekend, his place of birth, to hand out about 600 food parcels to the less fortunate.
This was the second relief effort for the Kolisi Foundation’s Each One Feed One Campaign since the start of the lockdown, along with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Imbumba Foundation and Ubuntu Pathways.
Good news! @SiyaKolisi_Bear and @67Blankets are working ‘hand in hand’ to bring about change, helping feed and bring warmth to communities struggling especially during this #Covid19SA crisis. pic.twitter.com/ll4vRFQfAj— Carolyn Steyn (@Carolyn_Steyn) April 24, 2020
On Saturday, they distributed the basic food packs to families and early child development centres in Zwide and Kwazakhele.
Five-hundred food parcels and hand-made blankets were given to families directly around the house in Zwide where Kolisi grew up, a further 80 parcels to the Kwazakhele creche and 85 parcels to Emsengeni Primary School in Zwide.
The foundation announced that an additional 500 such parcels were also headed for distribution in Makhanda.
But the most surprising announcement was that Kolisi was willing to put needle to wool as his foundation also teamed up with 67 Blankets.
In a short, light-hearted video clip sent to the members of 67 Blankets, Kolisi said he was pleased to announce that the Kolisi Foundation would be holding their hands during this difficult period.
Addressing the volunteers as “knitwits”, Kolisi congratulated them on all the incredible work they had been doing.
“The people who do get it [the blankets] warms them up and it warms their hearts as well to know that people care.”
He told everyone to “watch this space” because he was going to learn how to knit and crochet so that he, too, could make as many blankets as possible.
“We are stronger together,” he said.
Bonita Botha, the Port Elizabeth ambassador of 67 Blankets, said teaming up with the Kolisi Foundation for this initiative had created some much-needed awareness.
Blankets were vitally important, especially with winter fast approaching.
“I thought it was very cute that Siya committed to learning how to knit or crochet and I have no doubt he will try it,” Botha said.