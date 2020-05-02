News

Cop nabbed for allegedly receiving bribe from motorist

By ERNEST MABUZA - 02 May 2020
A policeman was arrested on Friday for corruption after allegedly receiving a bribe from a motorist.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Friday arrested a 38-year-old constable after he allegedly received a bribe from a motorist.

The arrest took place in Pretoria .

Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the police watchdog received information that there were police officials who solicited bribes from motorists at a roadblock on the R80 Mabopane Highway.

"We made all the lawful necessary arrangements and activated a sting operation which resulted in arresting the suspect for corruption," Seisa said.

He said the policeman, who is based with the Silverton Flying Squad, is expected to appear before the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Monday.

