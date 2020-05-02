Parliament staffer dies from Covid-19
Parliament has lost one its employees to Covid-19, the legislature announced on Friday.
In a statement, presiding officers Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo said that Amos Komeni, a 60-year-old, succumbed to the disease on Thursday.
Komeni was employed in the office of the deputy speaker of the national assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, since May 2014 as a project administrator.
“We are shocked and saddened by this. We all hoped he would conquer this and be discharged from the hospital. This sudden turn of events has all of us gutted," read the statement.
Tsenoli said Komeni had served his office with utmost dedication and diligence.
Tsenoli was quoted as saying: "This invisible enemy has robbed us of a humble gentle giant, a dignified professional who was a role model for the presiding officers' many younger employees. He was a gentleman who always went beyond the call of duty."
Komeni was also a member of the South African Communist Party and had served in various structures of the organisation.
"He was also an activist who dedicated his efforts and time in various community upliftment projects," said Tsenoli.
Parliament's presiding officers urged South Africans to continue complying with the lockdown regulations and adhere to all hygiene guidelines as part of their lifestyle.
Parliament has been under strict lockdown since the end of March and its work is being done virtually.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of Covid-19 cases in SA had climbed to 5,647, and the country has recorded 103 deaths as a result of the pandemic.