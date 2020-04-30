Search and seizure without a warrant proposed under Cape Town bylaws

This is permitted in two circumstances. First, where a “prima facie” offence has been committed in terms of the bylaw in the official’s presence. Second, where an officer has “reasonable grounds to believe” that an offence is being committed.

In the latter case, the official may only conduct the search if the person concerned consents or if the official has reasonable grounds to believe that if he applies for a warrant it will be issued and the delay caused by obtaining a warrant would defeat the object and purpose of the search.

The amendments also make provision for an official to obtain a warrant from a judge and set out the process and criteria for this.

In addition, the amendments empower the city to impound a person’s property without warrant where the official has reasonable grounds to believe that the property is being used for the commission of an offence in terms of the bylaw. An official must provide a notice outlining the reason for the impoundment and the impoundment fee.

The amendments set out circumstances for the release of a person’s property and when the impounded goods become the property of the city.

The city has given the public until May 17 to make comments on the draft laws.

Chumile Sali from the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum said the amendments are “criminalising poor and working-class people.”