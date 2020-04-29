Woman injured as taxi and defence force vehicle collide
One person was injured in a collision between a taxi and a defence force vehicle in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened on Main Road in Eldorado Parkabo ut 6am.
A woman occupant in the taxi was injured and was transported to hospital, Minnaar said.
The accident is under investigation.
@TrafficSA @ConnyMikateko @Djbrianrikhotso horrible incident at Golden highway R553 Eldorado park and Freedom Park robot #Taxi and SA Army vehicle #crash 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BzTP1KGW31— GodfreyMavasa (@GodfreyBullMasa) April 29, 2020