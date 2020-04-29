News

Woman injured as taxi and defence force vehicle collide

By Iavan Pijoos - 29 April 2020
Soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry on March 23 2020 in Johannesburg.
One person was injured in a collision between a taxi and a defence force vehicle in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened on Main Road in Eldorado Parkabo ut 6am.

A woman occupant in the taxi was injured and was transported to hospital, Minnaar said.

The accident is under investigation.

