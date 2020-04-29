Tourism activities likely to be grounded until December: minister

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says all activities in the sector are likely to be grounded until the first week of December.

She also said finance minister Tito Mboweni has apologised for a comment he made in a press briefing where he said that “tourism is dead” — and clarified what he meant.

The minister was speaking in a webinar hosted by South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on Wednesday afternoon. The webinar was joined by hundreds of people involved in the sector.

She said the current impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector is still unknown.

“We are guided by the presentation that was done publicly ... by Prof Karim [Salim Abdool Karim, chair of the government's advisory panel]. If you look at that you will see that they said the peak will be almost around September. When we say the peak, it means that restrictions will still be in place,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

“If you look at the numbers of new cases, you see that we are not going down but we are going up.