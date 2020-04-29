10 new Covid-19 deaths, biggest jump in cases recorded in last 24 hours
South Africa on Wednesday recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the tally surged to 5,350.
This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday.
There were also an additional 10 deaths recorded, taking the total to 103.
"As at today [Wednesday], the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5,350 - an increase of 354 cases," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
"This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before.
"While this is well noted, the interpretation of the rate of spread is more reasonably assessed by studying trends over time."
He said that there had been 197,127 tests conducted to date, with 11,630 done in the last 24 hours.
"This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour period, representing a 66% increase relative to the previous day’s tally," said Mkhize.
Of the deaths, three were in Gauteng, four in the Western Cape, two in KZN and one in the Eastern Cape.
The Gauteng deaths were detailed as:
- an 89-year-old female who presented with shortness of breath;
- an 82-year-old female with underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who presented with acute renal failure and a concomitant urinary tract infection; and
- `an 80-year-old male with underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who presented with fever and shortness of breath.
The Western Cape deaths were detailed as:
- a 57-year-old male with underlying hypertension who presented with fever and shortness of breath;
- a 61-year-old hypertensive female who presented with flu-like symptoms and low blood oxygen;
- a 58-year-old female with poorly controlled hypertension who presented with fever and shortness of breath; and
- a 33-year-old female presenting with flu-like symptoms and low blood oxygen, who had no previously diagnosed co-morbidities but was subsequently diagnosed with acute myocarditis (inflammation of the heart).
The KZN deaths were detailed as:
- an 89-year-old female who had underlying conditions of hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease; and
- a 67-year-old female who had underlying conditions of asthma and arthritis.
The Eastern Cape death was of a 39-year-old female who presented with pneumonia. She was a person living with HIV with superadded tuberculosis and cryptococcal meningitis.
The provincial breakdown of cases was given as:
- Western Cape - 2,315;
- Gauteng - 1408;
- KwaZulu-Natal - 956;
- Eastern Cape - 630;
- Free State - 113;
- Limpopo and Mpumalanga - 31;
- North West - 29; and
- Northern Cape - 19.