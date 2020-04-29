News

Netflix’s ‘Queen Sono’ renewed for second season

By EMMANUEL TJIYA - 29 April 2020
Released in February, ‘Queen Sono’ is Netflix’s first African original series
Pearl Thusi’s espionage thriller Queen Sono has officially been renewed for a second season.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa would reprise their roles.

Released in February, Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African original series.

“I am so excited by the appetite for African stories and that Netflix is continuing to partner with us to bring to life the next chapter of Queen’s story and showcase it to the world,” showrunner Kagiso Lediga said.

The second season is expected to start filming later this year.   

Young adult drama Blood & Water based in Cape Town will serve as Netflix’s second African original series and will soon be released. — TimesLIVE

