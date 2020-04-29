Help for parents stumped by unusual diet
After about eight years of seeking assistance for their autistic son, a North End family’s cries were finally heard when a Uitenhage wholesaler offered them a year’s supply of Steri Stumpie strawberry flavoured milk — the only thing their son will drink.
For years, Shakira Hendricks and her husband Zayd have had to drive around Nelson Mandela Bay looking to buy large quantities of the boxed 200ml strawberry Steri Stumpie or else Yahya, their nine-year-old autistic son, would go hungry and most likely have a meltdown.
This costs his parents between R3,000 and R4,000 a month.
It is the only thing he manages to finish. He refuses to have more than a few sips or bites of food, Sharika said.
“When he was younger, he would eat things like McDonad’s fries and nuggets but he won’t have that any more.
“Now all he wants is the 200ml Steri Stumpie or he will eat chips and drink a bit of Oros sometimes, but in small portions. The Steri Stumpie is all he enjoys,” Shakira said.
Neither his paediatrician nor other specialists can explain why Yahya will not drink anything else, she said.
Shakira said they depended on the SPAR stores in Rink Street, Newton Park and Five Ways to get the specific milk as other retailers often did not have stock.
In past years, Shakira has reached out through social media to locate stores that have stock of the 200ml boxes.
While previously the bigger struggle had been finding the milk, the family’s business had to close due to lockdown regulations, intensifying their financial strain and, once again, Shakira turned to Facebook to ask for help.
“You know, when you struggle with something a lot of people do not understand, it’s extremely difficult to ask for help and keep explaining but I had to do it again.
“The response has been so overwhelming, especially because I have been asking for so many years,” she said.
A friend of Shakira’s tagged Uitenhage Afri Save director Munir Jeeva asking him to assist.
The wholesaler has since promised to donate a year’s supply of the milk for Yahya.
Jeeva said on Tuesday he had already placed an order with Parmalat and would donate the milk to the family on a monthly basis.
This accompanies a cash and groceries donation from Jeeva to the family.
“I was very touched when a mutual friend alerted me about Shakira’s situation and, though I don’t normally stock that specific product, I got in touch with Parmalat just to liaise with them and find out when they would be able to produce and send the milk our way.”
He said he hoped to inspire other businesses and the public to assist those in need where possible.
Shakira said she was touched by the response her post had received.
“So many people have come out to support us and other friends of ours have started a back-a-buddy account to raise funds for us while some have been stocking up with the milk for us,” she said.
With the post having been shared beyond just her Facebook friends, Shakira said she hoped it would spread some awareness about autism.
“It’s just sad that autism does not get support in SA. People don’t understand autism because there isn’t enough awareness about it.”