Help for parents stumped by unusual diet

Neither his paediatrician nor other specialists can explain why Yahya will not drink anything else, she said.

Shakira said they depended on the SPAR stores in Rink Street, Newton Park and Five Ways to get the specific milk as other retailers often did not have stock.

In past years, Shakira has reached out through social media to locate stores that have stock of the 200ml boxes.

While previously the bigger struggle had been finding the milk, the family’s business had to close due to lockdown regulations, intensifying their financial strain and, once again, Shakira turned to Facebook to ask for help.

“You know, when you struggle with something a lot of people do not understand, it’s extremely difficult to ask for help and keep explaining but I had to do it again.







“The response has been so overwhelming, especially because I have been asking for so many years,” she said.

A friend of Shakira’s tagged Uitenhage Afri Save director Munir Jeeva asking him to assist.

The wholesaler has since promised to donate a year’s supply of the milk for Yahya.

Jeeva said on Tuesday he had already placed an order with Parmalat and would donate the milk to the family on a monthly basis.

This accompanies a cash and groceries donation from Jeeva to the family.

“I was very touched when a mutual friend alerted me about Shakira’s situation and, though I don’t normally stock that specific product, I got in touch with Parmalat just to liaise with them and find out when they would be able to produce and send the milk our way.”





He said he hoped to inspire other businesses and the public to assist those in need where possible.

Shakira said she was touched by the response her post had received.