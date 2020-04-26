Eastern Cape premier Mabuyane leaps to defence of under-fire health MEC

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has thrown his weight behind embattled health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, saying she has been leading the team of officials fighting the spread of Covid-19 from the front.

This is the latest indication that Mabuyane does not plan to recall Gomba, who has been sharply criticised for the province's handling of the pandemic.

Addressing the media after a closed meeting with Gomba, health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe, doctors from the NCID and officials in East London on Saturday, Mabuyane defended Gomba, saying she had done well so far, HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reports.

“That's why I find it strange when people start calling for the MEC's head. It's people who don't understand what's going on. The MEC has been leading the team and the team from national got here to find her leading already. They didn't get here to find a leadership vacuum,” he said.

The ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela Bay was the latest to call for the axe to fall on Gomba.

The premier said the province started preparing for the coronavirus even before there was a confirmed case.