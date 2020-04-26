News

Taxis use 'back routes, gravel roads' to sneak between Gauteng and Limpopo

By Naledi Shange - 26 April 2020
Officials on Saturday stopped a taxi in Mamelodi that had allegedly travelled all the way from Marble Hall in Limpopo, using back routes and gravel roads.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES / ERIC MALEMA

Travelling between provinces has not stopped despite it being banned under the lockdown.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko discovered how people were sneaking across provincial borders this week.

Mazibuko said traffic officials stopped a taxi carrying 22 passengers — 11 of them children — in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Saturday.

“They are coming from Marble Hall in Limpopo and allege that they used gravel roads to avoid roads with roadblocks,” Mazibuko posted in a tweet.

Twenty-two passengers were found inside the taxi, breaking yet another lockdown regulation allowing only 70% of capacity in taxis.

“Six children aged between three and 13 years are travelling unaccompanied,” Mazibuko said.

One of her Twitter followers commented that this was nothing new as people had been travelling between Mamelodi, Marble Hall and Groblersdal during the lockdown.

“My neighbour went to Marble Hall two times during this lockdown. They use Moloto Road or that road after Bronkhorstspruit,” the woman said.

Mazibuko said this puzzled her as there was a roadblock on the Moloto road.

Another person offered clarity, using Google Maps.

