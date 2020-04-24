Khayelitsha Covid-19 cases grow as three more die in Western Cape

This is 161 (14%) higher than the number he reported 24 hours earlier, and Winde said he understood residents' anxiety as they saw a rapid escalation in cases.

“This is a natural result of our more rigorous testing approach. Our strategy is to do screening and testing even more rigorously. This is the best way to contain the virus and to flatten the curve,” he said.

“We are going to face a very challenging time in the weeks and months to come. The lockdown has helped, but it has not stopped the virus. The peak is still to come, and many people will be infected by Covid-19.”

So far in April, 150,847 people in the Western Cape had been screened for Covid-19 and 6,006 had been sent for testing, said Winde.

“Our increased focus on screening and testing has helped us to respond to areas of risk as we identify them, and then quarantine or isolate people where necessary.”

The statistics released on Friday revealed that 121 Khayelitsha residents had tested positive for Covid-19, out of 1,110 in the city. The metropolitan area is responsible for more than 84% of provincial cases.