Covid-19 funds will 'not end up in wrong pockets': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he does not want to have to establish a Covid-19 commission of inquiry into the misuse of funds allocated to fighting the pandemic once the crisis is over.

Instead, the president said government wants to be proactive in ensuring money allocated to help SA's most vulnerable does not end up in the pockets of those in office.

“I do not want to hear about a commission request after the Covid package. I don’t want to hear of a Covid commission, and therefore we want to take proactive steps,” Ramaphosa told reporters in Johannesburg on Friday.

Ramaphosa said his government is going to keep a hawk's eye on how money allocated to government’s response to the coronavirus crisis will be spent.

“I spoke to the auditor-general yesterday and I said, ‘auditor-general we need to put in place systems on a proactive basis so money does not end up in people's pockets’,” he said.