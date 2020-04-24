Issuing of municipal permits on hold for now

The issuing of all permits done through the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been put on hold.

This follows president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday when he said some of the existing lockdown regulations would be adjusted.

In a statement on Friday, municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the Bay’s Covid-19 disaster management forum decided to halt the issuing of permits.

“The forum and the municipality want to afford itself an opportunity to empower themselves with the new adjusted regulations that will be published through different relevant government departments over the weekend and next week,” Mniki said.

During his press conference, Ramaphosa announced a phased reopening of the economy starting on May 1.

He said the government had decided to take a five-level plan to gradually ease the lockdown.

According to this approach, SA will move from level 5 to level 4 on May 1.