Police fire teargas during protest over food parcels

Residents of Veeplaas took to the streets on Tuesday in protest against a lack of food parcels.

The Port Elizabeth protest, which started at about 10am, saw police arrive about 15 minutes later.

A number of residents who said they had not taken part in the protest said they were upset as police had fired teargas which had negatively affected their children.

Akhona Blouw, 31, said he was angry as teargas had wafted through his yard and into his home where he has a 10-month-old baby.

Blouw said the protest took place in Koyana Street and he had witnessed so many people protesting that he had been unable to count them.

Protesters barricaded the road with rocks, logs, wire, broken glass and tyres which they burnt.