News

Technology to the rescue in court proceedings

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 22 April 2020

In an attempt to streamline court proceedings and deal with civil matters,  the Port Elizabeth High Court for the first time on Tuesday  used video streaming app Zoom to hear certain matters.

High court judge Glen Goosen said the first live, video-streamed motion court proceedings “ran fairly smoothly”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa outlines expanded #COVID-19 social and economic relief ...
OMG! Is this the most DANGEROUS escape act to appear on the BGT stage? | BGT: ...

Most Read

X