Cops accused of stealing R37,000 at roadblock granted R7,000 bail

Six police officers who were arrested for allegedly stealing R37,900 from a car during a Covid-19 lockdown operation on the old Bronkhorstspruit and Witbank road at the weekend have been released on bail.

This is according to the Gauteng department of community safety, which has condemned the allegations of corruption levelled against the officials.

“It is alleged the officers stopped a vehicle with three occupants and requested a travelling permit which the occupants didn’t have. A bribe of R100 was paid to the officers so the car could pass through the roadblock.

“The officers proceeded to search the car and in the process allegedly took the money. The matter was reported and a sting operation was conducted. The amount of R37,900 was found in possession of the officers,” said department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.

The three police officers appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Monday, and were released on R7,000 each.