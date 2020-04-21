Cops accused of stealing R37,000 at roadblock granted R7,000 bail
Six police officers who were arrested for allegedly stealing R37,900 from a car during a Covid-19 lockdown operation on the old Bronkhorstspruit and Witbank road at the weekend have been released on bail.
This is according to the Gauteng department of community safety, which has condemned the allegations of corruption levelled against the officials.
“It is alleged the officers stopped a vehicle with three occupants and requested a travelling permit which the occupants didn’t have. A bribe of R100 was paid to the officers so the car could pass through the roadblock.
“The officers proceeded to search the car and in the process allegedly took the money. The matter was reported and a sting operation was conducted. The amount of R37,900 was found in possession of the officers,” said department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.
The three police officers appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Monday, and were released on R7,000 each.
Morwane said preliminary reports indicated the officers also demanded bribes from other motorists who had failed to provide the correct documentation, including travel permits.
“It is a matter of concern that when the law enforcement agencies in the province are hard at work to enforce the disaster management lockdown regulations and arresting those contravening them, there are some corrupt officers who are using this an opportunity to advance their personal interests by conducting themselves in an improper manner.
“This conduct does not only negatively impact on public confidence in our law enforcement agencies, but also undermines our efforts towards making Gauteng a safe and secure province for all citizens,” he said.
The three officers are expected to return to court on Friday.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said officers involved in illegal activities would be dealt with.
“We will not hesitate to arrest. We will continue to arrest our members who engage in criminal activities. These members have shown they are criminals and we will treat them as such. We cannot afford to have criminals who disguise themselves with our uniform and badges while committing their illegal deeds," he said.