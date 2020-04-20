SA could implode if Cyril doesn’t come up with a plan, says business

Business presented a bleak picture of the economic outlook to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) meeting chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, but its biggest concern is that SA’s social fabric may be irreparably damaged if the lockdown is not well managed.

And it has urged the government to bring calm and hope by setting out the principles and timeline for lifting the lockdown.

“We are concerned about prolonged and severe economic hardship and the potential for social unrest,” said Martin Kingston, who briefed Nedlac on behalf of Business for SA (B4SA), which is the broad business coalition formed to help address the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have to balance the health and economic risks but our biggest worry is social cohesion – an inability to enforce law and order and health protocols would risk livelihoods and threaten the social compact,” said Kingston.

With reports emerging over the past week of looting of retail stores and corruption by public officials in the distribution of food parcels, business also expressed concerns on Friday about the corruption and security issues around the lockdown, and flagged continued government service delivery as a significant risk.

B4SA’s economic modelling has painted a disturbing picture of an economy which is likely to contract by 8% to 10% this year, with more than 3 million jobs at risk in the formal and informal sectors.

And while globally economists are debating whether the economic recovery will be a sharp “V” shape or a slower “U” shape, here the likelihood is it will be an “L” shape – a permanent loss of economic activity and income.

But as SA’s infection rate climbs, finding the balance between health, economic and social priorities will become ever more challenging.