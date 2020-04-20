POLL | Should the lockdown ciggie ban be lifted?

While the lockdown continues to curb the spread of coronavirus, government maintains that, like alcohol, the sale of cigarettes will remain a non-essential item.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said at the weekend that cigarettes had a negative effect on health and placed smokers at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“Once you put Covid-19 in as an added infection, we believe those who smoke are more vulnerable to being affected because Covid-19 affects the capacity of the lungs to be able to process the daily exchange of gases in the lungs.